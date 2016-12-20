PHARR, Texas (AP) — A Rio Grande Valley police chief says two officers have shot and killed a man who confronted them with knives in each hand.

Pharr Police Chief Ruben Villescas says 46-year-old Martin Gomez died early Tuesday as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police say Gomez, wielding the knives, burst out the front door of a house and headed for the officers. They responded by opening fire. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired or how many hit him.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The McAllen newspaper, The Monitor, reports (http://bit.ly/2haryUN ) Pharr police wear body cameras. The two officers have been placed on paid leave.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Michael Mendoza, says it’s the department’s first fatal officer-involved shooting in at least 17 years.

