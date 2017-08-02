ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A man with Alzheimer’s disease who left his wife behind and drove off alone in a remote area of Wyoming has been found three days later in Montana.
Police in Missoula, Montana, say they found 82-year-old Robert Winters at a Missoula restaurant early Wednesday morning. He was unhurt and was checked into a local hotel.
Winters and his wife had been driving home to Port Angeles, Washington, when they stopped Sunday in Wamsutter, a small town off Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.
Sheriff’s officials in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, say Winters drove off by himself in the couple’s truck. A search began in the high-desert area. Investigators then discovered Winters had used a credit card in Eden, Idaho, on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Scorched? 5 tips to stay cool at night during Seattle's heat wave
Police have referred the case to Montana’s adult protective services agency.