ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama has taken the stand at a hearing to determine whether he should remain on a school board.
Carl Paladino is fighting an attempt by fellow Buffalo board members to remove him. He’s accused of disclosing information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.
Anti-Paladino protesters chanted outside during Tuesday’s session before the education commissioner in Albany. On the stand, Paladino described his displeasure with the teachers’ contract but didn’t admit wrongdoing in discussing it after it was approved.
The Republican Paladino was co-chairman of Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign. He says board members want him out because of comments he made about Obama: He told a newspaper he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
The hearing’s expected to conclude Wednesday.