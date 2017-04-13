HONOLULU (AP) — A man who told Honolulu police he killed his mother will be charged with murder once he’s released from a hospital.
Yu Wei Gong was arrested Tuesday after he called 911 and told officers who arrived at his Waikiki apartment that he killed his mother.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Homicide Lt. Phillip Lavarias says 26-year-old Gong is no longer under arrest while confined in a hospital. Lavarias says police have a warrant to arrest him as soon as he’s discharged.
Police records say he’ll be held on $2 million bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer. Relatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Police found human remains in the apartment. Lavarias says detectives are at the medical examiner’s office Thursday examining the remains.
