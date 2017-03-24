UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill President Bill Clinton in 1994 has been ordered detained without bail in connection with the slaying of his 83-year-old father.
Glenn Armstrong was arraigned Friday in Uxbridge District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf on charges of murder, misleading a police investigation, motor vehicle theft and failing to provide a DNA sample.
Armstrong’s father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead on Jan. 11 in the home they shared in Blackstone. The medical examiner determined a bag was used to suffocate him.
The next day, Glenn Armstrong was arrested in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.
Glenn Armstrong was sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Clinton.
