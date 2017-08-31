TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who called in death threats to U.S. Rep. Martha McSally has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a probationary sentence.
The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2xB21sv ) on Wednesday that 58-year-old Steve Martan of Tucson, Arizona, acknowledged in court that he left the threatening phone messages for the Republican congresswoman in early May.
Martan will receive three years of supervised release that could be trimmed by half under the plea agreement.
Martan has also agreed to meet with the Arizona congresswoman before he is formally sentenced.
Martan must undergo a mental health examination and perform 40 hours of community service as part of the agreement.
Court records say Martan made the May 2 and May 10 calls to vent frustrations with how McSally was voting.
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com