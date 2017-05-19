MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man who crashed into an Uber car, killing three Chicago women who were passengers and injuring the driver, has been sentenced to 39 years in prison.
Twenty-four-year-old Jasen Randhawa , of Mequon, received the punishment Friday. He pleaded guilty in February to three counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless injury.
Authorities say he was speeding when he ran a red light and slammed into the Uber car in October. He allegedly told a friend he was drunk, and turned himself in the next day.
Thirty-year-old Ashley Sawatzke, 32-year-old Amy Taylor and 35-year-old Lindsey Cohen were killed in the crash. The three women lived in Chicago and were in Milwaukee for the weekend.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
- Dying mother-in-law’s newfound warmth presents dilemma | Dear Carolyn