WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who randomly shot a gun at vehicles and people on a busy Washington street has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that a judge accepted a guilty plea by 23-year-old Marc Jeffers Wednesday and sentenced him to a 10-year prison term.
Prosecutors say that on Sept. 7, Jeffers was walking on Georgia Avenue NW when he shot at the ground, a car, a bus and people on the street. Prosecutors say a police officer shot Jeffers after he refused to drop his weapon.
Jeffers’ attorney, Douglas Wood, said in a telephone interview Thursday that he believes the sentence is fair and that his client has drug issues which he hopes to address in prison.
