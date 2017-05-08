Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who posed as a U.S. Army veteran and claimed to have two doctorates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

A judge in New York City sentenced Jeremy Wilson on Monday.

Prosecutors say Wilson pretended to be a wounded veteran in order to lease a luxury car and a $5,000-a-month apartment in the city’s financial district.

The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2pYQIsJ ) Wilson, who also claimed to be the son of late Irish Republican Army leader Brian Keenan, wasn’t going to ask for sympathy from the court.

Prosecutors say Wilson has no remorse, and has spent his entire life devoted to fraud. They say he has at least eight prior felony convictions for similar stunts.

