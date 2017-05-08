NEW YORK (AP) — A man who posed as a U.S. Army veteran and claimed to have two doctorates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.
A judge in New York City sentenced Jeremy Wilson on Monday.
Prosecutors say Wilson pretended to be a wounded veteran in order to lease a luxury car and a $5,000-a-month apartment in the city’s financial district.
The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2pYQIsJ ) Wilson, who also claimed to be the son of late Irish Republican Army leader Brian Keenan, wasn’t going to ask for sympathy from the court.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
Prosecutors say Wilson has no remorse, and has spent his entire life devoted to fraud. They say he has at least eight prior felony convictions for similar stunts.
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.