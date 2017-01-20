PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man who laughed while his girlfriend tortured her toddler son by burning him with cigarettes is headed to prison.
A judge gave 26-year-old Enrique (en-REE’-kay) Soto on Thursday a sentence of about three years to about six years behind bars.
Soto and 20-year-old Anna Russell pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, child endangerment and related crimes in October. Russell’s sentencing was postponed due to a medical emergency.
Authorities say at least 15 burns were inflicted in August on the now-2-year-old boy and were discovered a week later when his grandmother took him to a hospital.
Police say the boy’s then-3-year-old sister told them Russell burned him while Soto watched and laughed.
KDKA-TV reports Soto withdrew his guilty plea in court and asked the judge for mercy.
