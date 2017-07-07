ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A former federal officer convicted in a two-day shooting rampage in Maryland that left his estranged wife and two others dead has been sentenced to life without parole.

Sixty-four-year-old Eulalio Tordil was sentenced Friday in a Maryland court. He had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shootings of 45-year-old Malcom Winffel and 65-year-old Claudina Molina.

Prosecutors say on May 5, 2016, Tordil shot and killed his estranged wife, Gladys Tordil, when she was picking up her daughters after school.

Police say the next day, Tordil shot and killed Winffel and Molina while he was running from police.