ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and two other people in Maryland is expected to plead guilty to killing the two strangers.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2pGvT5y ) 63-year-old Eulalio Tordil is due for a plea hearing Tuesday in court in Maryland’s Montgomery County and court documents indicate he intends to take a guilty plea. The agreement is not considered final until a judge accepts the deal, and Tordil could still back out.
Tordil still faces charges in Prince George’s County, where he is charged with killing his estranged wife.
Authorities say Tordil, a federal security officer, killed his wife on May 5 of last year, then fatally shot the two other people the following day during apparent carjacking attempts.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
