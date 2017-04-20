ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and two other people in Maryland is expected to plead guilty to killing the two strangers.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2pGvT5y ) 63-year-old Eulalio Tordil is due for a plea hearing Tuesday in court in Maryland’s Montgomery County and court documents indicate he intends to take a guilty plea. The agreement is not considered final until a judge accepts the deal, and Tordil could still back out.

Tordil still faces charges in Prince George’s County, where he is charged with killing his estranged wife.

Authorities say Tordil, a federal security officer, killed his wife on May 5 of last year, then fatally shot the two other people the following day during apparent carjacking attempts.

