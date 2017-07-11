BOSTON (AP) — The family of a man who inspired the ice bucket challenge to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig’s disease research says he could be released from the hospital this week.
Pete Frates’ brother, Andrew, told a Boston sports radio show that he has his “fingers crossed” that Pete will be released Tuesday and head home.
Andrew Frates told the two hosts at WBZ-FM that Pete Frates, who was hospitalized last week, is “doing great” and “taking this thing in stride.”
Pete Frates was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2012. The disease weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning. There is no known cure.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home
The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million when it took off worldwide on social media in 2014.