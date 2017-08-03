EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man serving a life sentence for killing his stepdaughter and then having sex with her corpse is petitioning for a new trial.
Fifty-five-year-old Gregory Graf claims in his July 17 petition that his lawyer was ineffective during his 2015 trial.
He says he was high on drugs when he got into an argument with Jessica Padgett at his Allen Township home in November 2014. Graf says he blacked out and shot and killed Padgett in a fit of anger.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli calls Graf’s petition “frivolous.”
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
Defense attorney Jack McMahon tells WFMZ-TV he has done “everything possible” for his client in the criminal case and divorce proceedings.