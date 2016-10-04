WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man shot by the Secret Service at a White House gate earlier this year after he refused to drop a gun he was carrying has been sentenced to eight months confinement.

Jesse Olivieri was shot on May 20. The 31-year-old from Ashland, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to a charge of “resisting or impeding certain officers or employees with a dangerous weapon.”

On Tuesday, Judge Royce C. Lamberth sentenced Olivieri to a total of eight months of confinement. Olivieri will get credit for the time he has been in custody and serve the rest of his sentence in home detention, in his case at a medical facility. He will serve three years of supervised release.

No one responded immediately to a telephone message left with his attorney Tuesday.