WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who pulled a weapon at a security checkpoint while entering the Capitol Visitor Center in March has pleaded guilty to a federal offense stemming from the confrontation in which he was shot by an officer.

Prosecutors said that 67-year-old Larry Russell Dawson of Antioch, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said in a statement that under federal sentencing guidelines, the charge carries a likely range of eight to 14 months in prison and a fine of up to $40,000. Sentencing is set for Feb. 24, 2017.

Authorities say Dawson was shot March 28 after he pulled out a BB gun that looked like a handgun at the checkpoint.