PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man arrested last month after filming a Portland police precinct from a sports utility vehicle filled with weapons and ammunition is back in jail after authorities say he violated terms of his pretrial release by staring into the garage of a federal worker.

Eric Crowl, a 39-year-old computer specialist, was on bail with conditions that he stay at home wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle.

Saturday afternoon, a man employed as a federal inspector called police to report Crowl showed up outside his southeast Portland home, accompanied by a woman and a teenage boy believed to be Crowl’s wife and son.

From 15 to 20 feet away, the three stared “aggressively” at a government vehicle inside the federal worker’s open garage, a police report said.

A friend of the federal worker tried to speak with Crowl but he did not respond and left.

Crowl was wearing shorts and the friend and another witness said he was not wearing a GPS monitoring device, said Bill Jeffreys, case manager for Multnomah County’s pretrial release supervision program.

Jeffreys asked a judge to revoke Crowl’s pretrial release and he was back in jail Monday with bail set at $1 million.

Crowl had been arrested Aug. 7 on charges on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty.

Portland police said he spent months watching and filming officers during shift changes at the East Precinct.

On Aug. 7, an East Precinct sergeant asked an officer to speak with him. Crowl, his Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with a police scanner, quickly drove away. Officers stopped him for a traffic violation, but didn’t notice any weapons in his vehicle.

Crowl returned at the evening shift change to continue his surveillance. Officers, on heightened alert after the ambush killings of Dallas and Baton Rouge police, asked Crowl to get out of his vehicle.

They saw weapons and later seized a rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, two 9 mm handguns, a loaded 100-round 5.56 mm magazine drum and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Also seized were hand-held radios, camouflage clothing and camping gear including a sleeping bag, food, camping stove and lantern.

Defense attorney Thalia Sady said at Crowl’s Aug. 9 court appearance that he had weapons in the vehicle because he was returning from a camping trip that included shooting.