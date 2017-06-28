MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died during an armed robbery at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin.
Fifty-six-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant at about 3 a.m. Tuesday when two armed and masked robbers entered the Culver’s. Chief Mike Koval says Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack, although the medical examiner says the cause of death is pending.
Koval says the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid and held the men captive for up to an hour.
Corrects hometown of man who died to Twin Lakes instead of Kenosha, per medical examiner.