EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man warming himself by the stove has died after his clothes caught fire and the blaze spread to the rest of the house.
Officials said 64-year-old Kouadio Loboue was sitting in a walker near the stove in his home in East Orange on Sunday afternoon to keep warm.
His clothes then caught on fire and the blaze spread.
Loboue was declared dead at the scene.
It was the second fatal fire of the weekend in East Orange.
