GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says officers have arrested a man wanted in the deaths of two South Carolina bank branch workers.
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman told local news outlets Wednesday the department received a 911 call that someone had seen 32-year-old Brandon Council near a restaurant on the city’s south side.
Holtzman said an officer followed a vehicle to a motel, where Council got out and ran before he was captured. Two others who were with the suspect also were detained.
Horry County, South Carolina, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told a news conference that Council faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder and armed robbery.
Police said 36-year-old Kathryn Davis Skeen and 59-year-old Donna Major, employees at the Cres Com Bank in Conway, were killed in Monday’s robbery.