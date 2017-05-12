INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man says he shouldn’t have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.
James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV (http://bit.ly/2qAh4SQ ) that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was “clearly attacking” the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.
Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.
A Monday court hearing is planned.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.
___
Information from: WXIN-TV, http://fox59.trb.com/news/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.