Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman that police say happened during an attempted robbery.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vb5zk7 ) reports a municipal judge on Monday ordered 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray held for trial on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Republican Councilman David Oh says a man approached him May 31 outside his home, demanded his car keys and stabbed him. He was hospitalized overnight.

The judge reduced Yarbray’s bail from $750,000 to $150,000 after defense attorney Samuel Stretton argued that Oh’s wounds were superficial and his client had no record and strong family support.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Stretton said after the hearing that his client was at a different house with other people and will present alibi witnesses at trial.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

The Associated Press