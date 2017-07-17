PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman that police say happened during an attempted robbery.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vb5zk7 ) reports a municipal judge on Monday ordered 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray held for trial on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.
Republican Councilman David Oh says a man approached him May 31 outside his home, demanded his car keys and stabbed him. He was hospitalized overnight.
The judge reduced Yarbray’s bail from $750,000 to $150,000 after defense attorney Samuel Stretton argued that Oh’s wounds were superficial and his client had no record and strong family support.
Stretton said after the hearing that his client was at a different house with other people and will present alibi witnesses at trial.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com