COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man charged with killing a police officer at a South Carolina shopping mall nearly two years ago is expected to plead guilty.

A hearing has been scheduled for 36-year-old Jarvis Hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Richland County.

Hall is charged with murder in the September 2015 shooting of 32-year-old Forest Acres Officer Greg Alia. The charge carries 30 years to life in prison.

Authorities say two officers were checking on a complaint about a suspicious person at Richland Mall when Hall ran from them.

Investigators say Alia caught up with Hall and was shot as the two men struggled.

Authorities say Hall was armed with a .40-caliber handgun that had been stolen from neighboring Lexington County less than a month before and also had a knife.

