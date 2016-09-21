BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with plotting to help the Islamic State group is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges, including a plot to kill conservative blogger Pamela Geller.
A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Nicholas Rovinski on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston.
The 25-year-old Rovinski is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.
Prosecutors say Rovinski, of Warwick, Rhode Island, plotted with two Massachusetts men to behead Geller. The plot was never carried out.
Most Read Stories
- ‘My God, that’s Kimberly!’: Scientist solves perplexing mystery of identity thief Lori Ruff
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Report: Seahawks try out three running backs while worried about health of Thomas Rawls
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
Prosecutors also allege that Rovinski, while in jail, tried to recruit people to carry out plans for violent attacks in the United States, including the beheading of nonbelievers.
Rovinski’s lawyer says his client now renounces violence and any allegiance to the Islamic State group.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.