BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with plotting to help the Islamic State group is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges, including a plot to kill conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Nicholas Rovinski on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

The 25-year-old Rovinski is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Prosecutors say Rovinski, of Warwick, Rhode Island, plotted with two Massachusetts men to behead Geller. The plot was never carried out.

Prosecutors also allege that Rovinski, while in jail, tried to recruit people to carry out plans for violent attacks in the United States, including the beheading of nonbelievers.

Rovinski’s lawyer says his client now renounces violence and any allegiance to the Islamic State group.