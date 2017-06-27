BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is set to be sentenced in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.
Michael McCarthy is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court
McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder Monday in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.
McCarthy faces a life sentence, but will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy’s trial that she saw McCarthy kill her daughter. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body.