NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have charged a man and a teenage girl who was the subject of an Amber alert in the fatal shooting of a gas station attendant.

Nashville police said in a statement 28-year-old Daniel Clark and the 15-year-old are charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft. Police think the two tried to force the attendant, 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens, to give up his car keys Tuesday night so they could flee after their vehicle ran out of gas.

They left on foot and were arrested Wednesday.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Clark has an attorney.

Police began looking for the two, from Dayton, Tennessee, after the girl was reported missing.

Police focused their search in Nashville after they were captured on the station’s surveillance video.