DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has changed his plea and admitted to killing two Des Moines-area police officers last fall.
Scott Michael Greene withdrew his not guilty plea at a Friday morning hearing and pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of Urbandale officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Sgt. Anthony Beminio. He was immediately sentenced to life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder.
The 46-year-old Greene admitted he shot both men in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2016.
The officers were killed as they sat in their patrol cars, about 2 miles apart. Police arrested Greene later that day.
