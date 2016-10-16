SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a San Francisco police officer before being shot by other officers pursuing him has died.
Officer Giselle Talkoff said the man succumbed to his injuries at San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday.
He has not been identified.
The officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head in a confrontation with an armed assailant Friday night. He was responding to reports of a man making threats at the Lakeshore Shopping Center when the man opened fire on officers. The suspect was later shot by officers who saw him come out of hiding.
Most Read Stories
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
Officials said the officer underwent surgery to remove fragments from his brain, and that the shooting left him partially paralyzed on one side of his body.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.