ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Northern California gas station worker during a robbery has died.
The Antioch Police Department says a responding officer shot the suspected gunman Monday night at a Valero gas station in Antioch, which is 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco.
The TV station KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2tflyyp ) police have not publicly identified the suspected gunman, who was pronounced dead Tuesday. Police also have not said where the suspect died.
Investigators say a man asked 57-year-old Mohammed Ataie for cigarettes before brandishing a semi-automatic pistol. They say the two men struggled over the weapon before Ataie was pistol-whipped and shot in the back.
Authorities tell KTVU that Ataie died Monday.
The incident is under investigation.