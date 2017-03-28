SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma court records show a 35-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 22-year-old police officer during a traffic stop faced a stolen property charge.
Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon identified the suspect Tuesday as Byron James Shepard of Okemah. Shepard is suspected of shooting Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney Sunday night. Terney died Monday after undergoing surgery.
Authorities say Shepard was also struck by gunfire and remains hospitalized in undisclosed condition.
Officials say Terney stopped a vehicle in which Shepard was a passenger and learned Shepard had an outstanding warrant. Court records show Shepard was charged in Okfuskee County on Feb. 22 with one count of knowingly concealing stolen property.
A woman who was with Shepard, 22-year-old Brooklyn Danielle Williams, was arrested Tuesday for harboring a fugitive.
