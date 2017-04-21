LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI and police are asking for public help in identifying a man suspected of robbing banks in Los Angeles and New York City.

The FBI said Thursday that the “Coast to Coast Bandit” is linked to a robbery Monday at a Chase Bank branch on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and two robberies last month in New York.

In the most recent crime the robber presented a teller a note with threats involving a gun and knife. Witnesses described him as white with a possible sunburn and wearing a New York Yankees cap.

He also wore the Yankees cap in a March 13 robbery of a Chase Bank branch on 3rd Avenue in New York. The other New York robbery occurred March 9 at Santander Bank on 3rd Avenue.