LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI and police are asking for public help in identifying a man suspected of robbing banks in Los Angeles and New York City.
The FBI said Thursday that the “Coast to Coast Bandit” is linked to a robbery Monday at a Chase Bank branch on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and two robberies last month in New York.
In the most recent crime the robber presented a teller a note with threats involving a gun and knife. Witnesses described him as white with a possible sunburn and wearing a New York Yankees cap.
He also wore the Yankees cap in a March 13 robbery of a Chase Bank branch on 3rd Avenue in New York. The other New York robbery occurred March 9 at Santander Bank on 3rd Avenue.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.