INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 27-year-old Indianapolis man whose 5-year-old son fatally shot a 9-year-old playmate has turned himself in to face neglect charges in the case.

Police say Mykah Jackson was killed June 26 when a gun he and his friend were playing with accidentally fired and struck Mykah in the face. Police say the boys found the unsecured gun at an apartment complex. A relative took the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man is being held Thursday pending a court hearing, which is expected Friday.

Court documents say the man told detectives the gun was sitting on his dresser under a pile of clothing when the boys found it. He said he had intended to move it out of reach but forgot.