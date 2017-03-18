PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man has turned himself in to face a firearms charge in the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl in Pittsburgh.
Public safety officials said 40-year-old Paul Parrish surrendered Friday afternoon. He’s charged with being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.
Police say Yasha Ross of Coraopolis was shot March 12 in a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood and later died at Allegheny General Hospital.
The public safety department said the shooting remains under investigation, but it’s possible that the child “may have accidentally shot herself.”
Police said the gun belonged to an acquaintance of Parrish’s. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney for Parrish who could respond to the charge, and a listed number for Parrish couldn’t be found Saturday.
