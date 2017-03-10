PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University has been sued by a former graduate student who says it didn’t properly handle his reports of sexual assault and a suicide attempt.

A student dubbed John Doe filed the gender discrimination lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey on Thursday. He alleges because he’s a man the university didn’t take seriously his reports that he was sexually assaulted twice by a man he was dating or that he had attempted suicide.

A spokesman says the university is reviewing the lawsuit, which seeks financial damages.

The lawsuit says Princeton charged the other student with sex crimes but also charged John Doe with sexual harassment, stalking and retaliation.

John Doe says the university didn’t help him academically and he was kicked out for not maintaining a B average.