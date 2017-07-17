BOSTON (AP) — A New York man is suing the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for sexual abuse he says he suffered at an orphanage as a child.
Fifty-one-year-old Andre Jones said Monday he was abused by the late Brother Edward Anthony Holmes, a supervisor at Nazareth Child Care Center.
Holmes pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse and other charges in 2006. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He died in 2011.
Jones says he lived at Nazareth from 1975 to 1978, starting when he was 8. The center was a residential program for children awaiting foster care that operated on archdiocese land.
Jones and his lawyers announced the lawsuit in front of Suffolk County Superior Courthouse in Boston. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
The archdiocese has declined to comment on the pending legal matter.