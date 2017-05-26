ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was sleeping on the steps outside of one of Atlanta’s largest churches was stabbed repeatedly in a pre-dawn attack, and police are searching for a suspect.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2rojjcs ) that the man was critically injured with several stab wounds to his head and torso.
Atlanta police Lt. Ricardo Vazquez says it appears the man might be homeless. Vazquez said he’d been sleeping when he was attacked around 3 a.m. Friday outside Atlanta First United Methodist Church on Peachtree Street.
A witness told police that a man crossed the street and attacked the man, then drove off in a car. Police later determined that a car crash a short distance away might be connected to the stabbing. They planned to interview the driver.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com