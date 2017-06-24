ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a car earlier this month in St. Louis, critically wounding a 7-year-old girl and killing her parents and another man in the vehicle.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Jerome Leon Buress Jr. with three first-degree murder counts linked to the June 2 shooting. Buress also is charged with six counts of armed criminal action, two assault counts, and one count each of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Authorities allege Buress killed 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth, the parents of wounded 7-year-old Deniya Irving. Thirty-seven-year-old Julian Hayes also was killed.

Police say the shooting happened while the victims were in a car.

The girl remained hospitalized in serious condition Saturday.