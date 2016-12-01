HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Canadian National Railway facility in suburban Chicago.
Harvey police officials said during a news conference Thursday they are looking for Rashad Williams of East Hazel Crest in the death of 38-year-old Tyrone Hardin of Merrillville, Indiana, on Saturday. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued.
Police say the shooting occurred while Williams was fleeing after allegedly stealing a car. Police say he also shot at a second person.
Hardin was a father of a 5-year-old and stepfather of four. Family said he was working a second job at the rail yard to earn money for Christmas.
Harvey Police Deputy Chief Gregory Thomas appealed to Williams to turn himself in.
