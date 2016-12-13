LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who pointed a rifle at him.
The incident happened Monday in Largo after deputies were asked to do a welfare check on 25-year-old Logan Ullrich.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies met with Ullrich and his parents and determined he didn’t meet the criteria for an involuntary mental assessment. They left, but returned when his father called to say his behavior had gotten worse.
A report says Ullrich ran toward deputies with a rifle. He was asked to drop it, but instead pointed it at them. They fired striking him in the leg.
Ullrich is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. It’s not known whether he has a lawyer.
