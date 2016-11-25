SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A man has been killed and a woman critically wounded when police say the man tried to stop another man from beating a woman in a crowded San Antonio parking lot.
The incident happened Friday afternoon outside of a Wal-Mart in northwestern San Antonio.
Police Chief William McManus says a man was assaulting a female companion when the good Samaritan drove up and demanded that he stop. McManus says the assailant drew a handgun and fired at the man, killing him and critically wounding a female bystander. A woman in the vehicle with the good Samaritan was injured by shattered glass.
McManus says the beaten woman escaped and a police helicopter followed the suspect’s vehicle for 10 miles before his arrest.
No identities have been released.
