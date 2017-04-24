RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man shot by a Virginia police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the slaying of his live-in girlfriend.
Richmond police said in a statement that 30-year-old A. Ayala Guido was shot by an officer early Sunday morning after he threatened officers with a knife. Guido was taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, Guido called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had strangled his girlfriend.
Police say Guido met the officers at the front door of his home and threatened them with the knife. Officers used a stun gun, which police say was ineffective. One officer then fired a single shot. That officer has been placed on routine leave.
Police did not disclose the races of the officer or the man who was shot.
