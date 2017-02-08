CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A man who was shot by South Carolina police officers earlier this week has been released from a hospital and taken to jail on weapons charges.

Cayce spokesman Ashley Hunter said 55-year-old John William Day of Cayce was released from the hospital Tuesday and charged with pointing a gun and firing a gun in the city limits.

Officers were called to Day’s home about 8:15 p.m. Sunday after someone reported gunshots. Police knocked on the door and identified themselves. They say Day opened the door with a gun in his hand.

Hunter says Day pointed the gun at the officers, who fired, hitting him in the lower abdomen.

The officers are on paid administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. Their names have not been released.