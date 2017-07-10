COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man shot by Ohio police officers during a confrontation last week has died.

A Columbus police statement says 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones died Monday at a hospital.

Police say two officers encountered Jones on Friday evening walking between cars and behaving erratically. They say the officers fired at Jones when their conversation with him escalated and they felt threatened.

Witnesses say Jones wouldn’t follow the officers’ commands to get on the ground.

Authorities say a woman told them children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones went to look for them. They say she told them Jones was her sister’s boyfriend and was headed to her sister’s home when officers encountered him.

Police say a stolen gun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is continuing.