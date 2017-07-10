COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man shot by Ohio police officers during a confrontation last week has died.
A Columbus police statement says 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones died Monday at a hospital.
Police say two officers encountered Jones on Friday evening walking between cars and behaving erratically. They say the officers fired at Jones when their conversation with him escalated and they felt threatened.
Witnesses say Jones wouldn’t follow the officers’ commands to get on the ground.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
Authorities say a woman told them children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones went to look for them. They say she told them Jones was her sister’s boyfriend and was headed to her sister’s home when officers encountered him.
Police say a stolen gun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is continuing.