MIAMI (AP) — A man shot and wounded by a police officer after firing a gun at another person in Miami’s main downtown library has been charged with attempted murder.
Miami-Dade police said in a news release Thursday that 64-year-old Roderick Oliver Veazey is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.
An arrest report says Veazey entered the library Wednesday morning with a gun and fired at 63-year-old Carl Cooperstein. Veazey was then shot and wounded by Officer Saul Rodriguez, a 17-year veteran who was working an off-duty detail at the library.
Veazey is hospitalized and court records list no attorney for him. Police say he attempted to shoot Cooperstein after some sort of altercation. No one else was injured.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.