MIAMI (AP) — A man shot and wounded by a police officer after firing a gun at another person in Miami’s main downtown library has been charged with attempted murder.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release Thursday that 64-year-old Roderick Oliver Veazey is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

An arrest report says Veazey entered the library Wednesday morning with a gun and fired at 63-year-old Carl Cooperstein. Veazey was then shot and wounded by Officer Saul Rodriguez, a 17-year veteran who was working an off-duty detail at the library.

Veazey is hospitalized and court records list no attorney for him. Police say he attempted to shoot Cooperstein after some sort of altercation. No one else was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.