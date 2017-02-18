Share story

The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man shot by an officer after opening fire at residents, cars and police officers in Oakland died hours later at a hospital.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson says the man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse Enjaian.

Watsons says officers were called to a neighborhood near the Oakland Zoo on Friday morning for a report of a man armed with a rifle and shooting in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, the suspect was in the street and began shooting at the officers.

Police returned fire, and the suspect was hit. Officers found a rifle with a scope at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

