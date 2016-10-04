SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who posted online threats against the founder and employees of a biotech firm that handles human tissue has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.
A judge sentenced 58-year-old Scott Anthony Orton, of Puyallup, Washington, Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sacramento, the Sacramento Bee reported .
Orton was convicted of transmitting interstate threats. His 2015 threats targeted Catherine “Cate” Dyer and her Placerville, California, company, StemExpress LLC. It was identified on the internet as a recipient of fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood, though the company says it cut ties with the organization last year.
Assistant U. S. Attorney Brian Fogerty says Dyer has spent more than $100,000 on security for the company, herself and employees since Orton’s threats.
Orton will also have to pay restitution.
