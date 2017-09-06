LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man convicted of killing a woman when he was just 13 is set to be paroled.
A judge ordered 39-year-old Ricardo Cruz eligible for parole following a resentencing hearing on Tuesday in Lancaster. Cruz was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Debbie Rivera in 1992.
A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional. Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered a new sentence of 25 years to life. Reinaker cited Cruz’s behavior in prison and the shift in law concerning juvenile lifers in his ruling.
Because Cruz has served more than 25 years in prison, he’s automatically eligible for parole.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
A parole hearing on Cruz’s new sentence hasn’t been scheduled.