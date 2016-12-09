HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting fire to the mosque in Texas where he worshipped.
Gary Nathaniel Moore was sentenced Friday in Houston after pleading guilty to arson and using a fire as a deadly weapon. Officials say surveillance video led investigators to the 38-year-old Moore. He was arrested several days after the Dec. 25, 2015, fire that caused significant damage.
Investigators have said there was no evidence of the fire being a hate crime against the Islamic Society of Greater Houston mosque. Officials say Moore had worshipped at the mosque daily for several years.
Moore must serve at least half of the four-year term before being eligible for parole.
