WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who said he “should be taken out back and stoned or shot” for killing a woman has been ordered to spend 22 years in prison.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2ofZyPk ) reports that 61-year-old Randal Keesling made his remarks during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Kansas’ Sedgwick County.

The Derby man already had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for running over 32-year-old Amber Lehman with his car after an argument in November.

Lehman’s father, Craig Lehman, told the judge he regrets that he didn’t kill grab a deputy’s gun and kill Keesling that day.

