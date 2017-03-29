WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who said he “should be taken out back and stoned or shot” for killing a woman has been ordered to spend 22 years in prison.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2ofZyPk ) reports that 61-year-old Randal Keesling made his remarks during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Kansas’ Sedgwick County.
The Derby man already had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for running over 32-year-old Amber Lehman with his car after an argument in November.
Lehman’s father, Craig Lehman, told the judge he regrets that he didn’t kill grab a deputy’s gun and kill Keesling that day.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seattle remains nation’s hottest home market, with biggest price growth in 3 years
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.