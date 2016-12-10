WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a Kansas store robbery shooting that left a retired guidance counselor so seriously injured that doctors had to amputate her hands and feet.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://j.mp/2gne9ni ) that 27-year-old James Michael Phillips was sentenced Friday to 31 years for shooting Julie Dombo during a robbery attempt at an AT&T store in Derby in August 2015.

He was convicted earlier of nine counts, including attempted first-degree murder.

Dombo, who had gone to the store to have her phone fixed, spoke during the sentencing hearing and told the judge the shooting changed her life. Doctors had to amputate portions of Dombo’s arms and legs to save her life. She spent 114 days in the hospital.

